Zacks Research Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.18 per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average is $262.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $191.45 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

