ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 162,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other ZeroFox news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 22,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $26,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at $364,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,020 shares of company stock valued at $267,226 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter valued at $1,641,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.20. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 385.14%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZeroFox will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

