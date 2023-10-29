Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

