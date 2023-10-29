Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 919,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 108,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 64.9% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $16.00 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

