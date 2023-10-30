12,926 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

