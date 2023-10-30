1,530 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

