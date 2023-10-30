1,851 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

