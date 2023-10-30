5,099 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $211.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.91. The stock has a market cap of $960.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.