AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %

ABBV opened at $138.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.