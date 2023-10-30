AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %
ABBV opened at $138.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
