Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 4,401 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.40 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

