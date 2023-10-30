ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,359,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,590 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

