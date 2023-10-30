Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $41,048,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,704,000 after buying an additional 162,307 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

