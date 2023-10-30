AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.

Shares of AER opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AerCap by 56.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

