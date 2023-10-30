Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $276.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

