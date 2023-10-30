Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.