Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Read More
