AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.1 %

AB stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10,955.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.