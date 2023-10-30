Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

