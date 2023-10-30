Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

