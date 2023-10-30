American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

