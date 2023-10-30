American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $141.31 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

