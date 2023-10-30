American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.