Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $220,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

