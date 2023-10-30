AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

AON Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AON opened at $306.88 on Monday. AON has a 52-week low of $273.02 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.59 and its 200-day moving average is $327.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Get AON alerts:

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.