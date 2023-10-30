AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $304.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $317.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.25.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $306.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.41. AON has a fifty-two week low of $273.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

