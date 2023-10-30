Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.04 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

