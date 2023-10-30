ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue $1.53 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5337 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

ASML has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ASML opened at $590.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 1 year low of $437.12 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ASML by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

