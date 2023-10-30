Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $22.50 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.32.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Trading Down 8.7 %

Avantor stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 17,397.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 213,646 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 12.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,070,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 331,805 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.