Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

