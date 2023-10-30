Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 1,363,536 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,363,536 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.97% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

