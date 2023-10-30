Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $176.45 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $176,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teradyne by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

