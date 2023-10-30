Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 11,528 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

PLD stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

