Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,564 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.41 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

