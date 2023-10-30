Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $276.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

