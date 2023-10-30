Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.26 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.