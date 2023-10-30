Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

