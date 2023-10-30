Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $88.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

