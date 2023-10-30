Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.53 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

