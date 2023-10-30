Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.