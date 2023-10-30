Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 358.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

