Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

