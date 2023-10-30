Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.8 %

EXC opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.