Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

