Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 86,100 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

