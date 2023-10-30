Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

