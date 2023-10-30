Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $261.57 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.89. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

