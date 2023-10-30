Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 159,798 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

First Horizon stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

