Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 47,948 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,948 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $179.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

