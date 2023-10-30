Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
