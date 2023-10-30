Barclays PLC Acquires 159,085 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Doximity worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

