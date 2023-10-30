Barclays PLC Acquires 626,433 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 130.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,136 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of ADT worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $5.69 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

